Dr. Michael Yoon, MD

Vascular Neurology
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Yoon, MD

Dr. Michael Yoon, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Yoon works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and North Wales, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yoon's Office Locations

    Neurosurgical Associates of Abington
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 4:30pm
    Neurosurgical Associates of Abington
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Neurosurgical Associates of Abington
    1010 Horsham Rd Ste 205, North Wales, PA 19454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Microdiscectomy lumbar- immediately relieved my horrible sciatic nerve pain. Dr. Yoon and staff were efficient and caring. Surgery was scheduled quickly at Lansdale Hospital. Recovery was uneventful, and I was off all over the counter pain meds within 2 weeks- never needed narcotics. Highly recommend.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Yoon, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1821039090
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    160 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

