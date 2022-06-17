Overview of Dr. Michael Yoon, MD

Dr. Michael Yoon, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Yoon works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and North Wales, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.