Dr. Michael Yordy, MD

Dr. Michael Yordy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Yordy works at Shoals Urological Associates PC in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.