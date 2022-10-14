Overview of Dr. Michael Yu, MD

Dr. Michael Yu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at MMC Neurology Smyrna in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.