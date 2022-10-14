Dr. Michael Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Yu, MD
Dr. Michael Yu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
MMC Neurology Smyrna300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 365, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 768-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been seeing another neurologist for a few years and was concerned that he was diagnosing me with maladies I do not have. On the advice of my usual doctor I saw Dr. Yu, who showed me that I have none of those illnesses, and that my only symptom was from the strong medications I was taking. I have been not taking those meds for quite a while now with not only no ill effects, but my other symptom is now gone. I do not need a neurologist.
About Dr. Michael Yu, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1073727301
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- The Ohio State University
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
