Dr. Michael Yu, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Yu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Norman Bethune College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Ben Taub Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Yu works at Houston Nephrology Group, P.A. in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Nephrology Group, P.A.
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 410, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Ben Taub Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2016
    Very smart, listens to you. Clean neat office.
    thomas gandolfo in Houston, TX — Feb 24, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Michael Yu, MD
    About Dr. Michael Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376779140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Norman Bethune College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu works at Houston Nephrology Group, P.A. in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yu’s profile.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

