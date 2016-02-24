Dr. Michael Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Norman Bethune College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Ben Taub Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Houston Nephrology Group, P.A.21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 410, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3460
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Ben Taub Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very smart, listens to you. Clean neat office.
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus
- Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus
- Norman Bethune College of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
