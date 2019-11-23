See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD

Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Yuzefovich works at Memorial Division of High-Risk Obstetrics in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yuzefovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of High-Risk Obstetrics
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 245, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3348
  2. 2
    Memorial Primary Care
    4105 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3352
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 23, 2019
    Very knowledgeable doctor. explains everything until you understand. very empathetic. shows that he cares about his patients. never in a rush.
    — Nov 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD
    About Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003014986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washonton University
    Residency
    Internship
    • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
    • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
    • Virginia Hospital Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuzefovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yuzefovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yuzefovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yuzefovich works at Memorial Division of High-Risk Obstetrics in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yuzefovich’s profile.

    Dr. Yuzefovich has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuzefovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuzefovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuzefovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuzefovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuzefovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

