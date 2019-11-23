Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuzefovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Memorial Division of High-Risk Obstetrics1150 N 35th Ave Ste 245, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 691-3348
Memorial Primary Care4105 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 691-3352MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable doctor. explains everything until you understand. very empathetic. shows that he cares about his patients. never in a rush.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- 1003014986
- George Washonton University
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|Washington
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Dr. Yuzefovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuzefovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuzefovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuzefovich has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuzefovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yuzefovich speaks Russian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuzefovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuzefovich.
