Dr. Michael Zaboski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zaboski works at Nj Med PA in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.