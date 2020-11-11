Overview of Dr. Michael Zacchilli, MD

Dr. Michael Zacchilli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Zacchilli works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, 2nd Floor in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.