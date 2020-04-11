Dr. Michael Zachareas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachareas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zachareas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Zachareas, MD
Dr. Michael Zachareas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Zachareas works at
Dr. Zachareas' Office Locations
New England Surgery Center LLC900 Cummings Ctr Ste 122U, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 232-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Zachareas very likable, friendly (which is huge as most doctors are not), and very knowledgeable. I actually have hope he can help me. Full no nonsense and no tell you what you want to hear bs and honest. Refreshing. I’d have rated him higher but waiting for results but so far top notch.
About Dr. Michael Zachareas, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528000254
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zachareas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachareas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachareas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zachareas works at
Dr. Zachareas has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zachareas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachareas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachareas.
