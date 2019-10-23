Overview of Dr. Michael Zachek, MD

Dr. Michael Zachek, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.