Dr. Michael Zachek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Zachek, MD
Dr. Michael Zachek, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachek's Office Locations
- 1 1325 Andrea St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 781-5111
Ohio County Hospital1211 Old Main St, Hartford, KY 42347 Directions (270) 298-5178
Graves Gilbert Clinic1330 N Race St, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 629-5111
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio County Hospital
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and helpful experience with Dr Zachek!!! Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Zachek, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1457357865
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp-Scott
- Duke University Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
