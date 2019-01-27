Dr. Michael Zadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Zadeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Zadeh works at
Locations
-
1
Zadeh Surgical, Inc.14658 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 789-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zadeh?
I had my gallbladder removed by Dr. Zadeh. From the doctor to the staff I received nothing but the best care and could not have asked for things to go smoother. I feel so much better already. Thank you doc!
About Dr. Michael Zadeh, MD
- General Surgery
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1467673699
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Med Ctr
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- University Of Louisville
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zadeh accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zadeh works at
Dr. Zadeh speaks Persian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.