Dr. Michael Zadeh, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Zadeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Zadeh works at Michael A. Zadeh, M.D. in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zadeh Surgical, Inc.
    14658 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 789-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Polyp Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer Perforation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
• Aetna
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2019
    I had my gallbladder removed by Dr. Zadeh. From the doctor to the staff I received nothing but the best care and could not have asked for things to go smoother. I feel so much better already. Thank you doc!
    SKV2120 in Los Angeles — Jan 27, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Zadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1467673699
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Zadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zadeh works at Michael A. Zadeh, M.D. in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zadeh’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

