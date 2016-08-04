Dr. Michael Zafrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zafrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Zafrani, MD
Dr. Michael Zafrani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Zafrani's Office Locations
Dr. Michael M Zafrani, MD98-030 Hekaha St Ste 21, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-7888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zafrani is very professional and helps you figure out what you want to work on.
About Dr. Michael Zafrani, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982780128
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafrani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafrani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zafrani has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafrani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.