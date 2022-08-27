See All Otolaryngologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Michael Zaki, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Zaki, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Zaki, MD

Dr. Michael Zaki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Zaki works at Miami ENT Doctors in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Zaki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brickell ENT
    1330 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 325-0090
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zaki?

Aug 27, 2022
Dr.Michaek Zaki is an excellent physician. After consulting over 10 doctors including a couple from his own ENT group, he has been the only physician to take the time to first of all truly listen, to have an open mind as to what my health condition could be and to be willing to help. He has the highest ethical standards in his profession, and a great insight of the human anatomy. With no doubt, I will recommend him to anyone seeking relief from health issues within the scope of his practice. He is definitely a role model for other physician including his senior partners as to what a compassionate, insightful and good doctor should be.
Luz Marina Borrero — Aug 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Zaki, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Zaki, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zaki to family and friends

Dr. Zaki's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zaki

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Zaki, MD.

About Dr. Michael Zaki, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992199814
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery New Jersey Medical School
Residency
Medical Education
  • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of California, Riverside
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Zaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Zaki, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.