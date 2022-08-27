Dr. Michael Zaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Zaki, MD
Dr. Michael Zaki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Zaki's Office Locations
Brickell ENT1330 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 325-0090Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Michaek Zaki is an excellent physician. After consulting over 10 doctors including a couple from his own ENT group, he has been the only physician to take the time to first of all truly listen, to have an open mind as to what my health condition could be and to be willing to help. He has the highest ethical standards in his profession, and a great insight of the human anatomy. With no doubt, I will recommend him to anyone seeking relief from health issues within the scope of his practice. He is definitely a role model for other physician including his senior partners as to what a compassionate, insightful and good doctor should be.
About Dr. Michael Zaki, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1992199814
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery New Jersey Medical School
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- University of California, Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaki speaks Arabic and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaki.
