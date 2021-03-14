Dr. Zanolli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Zanolli, MD
Dr. Michael Zanolli, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
MULTIPLE - Dermatology - Nashville Office4230 Harding Pike # 603E, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-3442
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Well respected. Really cares and spends time explaining. Seen him for 14 years
About Dr. Michael Zanolli, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861431603
- Methodist Hospital
- University Of Tennessee
- Dermatology
Dr. Zanolli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanolli has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanolli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanolli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanolli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.