Overview of Dr. Michael Zaragoza, MD

Dr. Michael Zaragoza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Zaragoza works at Urology Associates Of Dover in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.