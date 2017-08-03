Dr. Zaragoza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Zaragoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Zaragoza, MD
Dr. Michael Zaragoza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Zaragoza works at
Dr. Zaragoza's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Delaware200 Banning St Ste 250, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 736-1320
Bayhealth Medical Center640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaragoza is a talented doctor/surgeon. He is patient and kind and takes his time when reviewing your condition and treatment options. I trust what he says and would highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Michael Zaragoza, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205821881
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaragoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zaragoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zaragoza works at
Dr. Zaragoza has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaragoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaragoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaragoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.