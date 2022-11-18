Overview of Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD

Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Zaslow works at Michael C. Zaslow M.d. PC in Winchester, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.