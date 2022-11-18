See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Winchester, MA
Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.0 (18)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD

Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Zaslow works at Michael C. Zaslow M.d. PC in Winchester, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaslow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael C. Zaslow M.d. PC
    955 Main St Ste 302, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 729-8070
  2. 2
    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 213-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 18, 2022
    I have nothing but good things to say about Dr Zaslow. He caring and thorough in his way, sometimes a bit over the top with what he wants to check but he has you better interest at heart and ultimately you decide to do it or not. Highly recommend.
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD
    About Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588662985
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaslow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaslow has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaslow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

