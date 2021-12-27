Dr. Michael Zatina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zatina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zatina, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Zatina, MD
Dr. Michael Zatina, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Dr. Zatina works at
Dr. Zatina's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Agnes Medical Group: Maryland Cardiovascular Specialists3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 368-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zatina?
Actually I would have to say that Dr. Zantina has operated on me twice and I strongly believe he saved my life. He is truly a professional, as well as a likeable person. Dr. Zantina explained my situation and took very good care of me.
About Dr. Michael Zatina, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1376592923
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zatina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zatina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zatina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zatina works at
Dr. Zatina has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zatina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zatina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zatina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zatina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zatina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.