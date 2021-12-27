Overview of Dr. Michael Zatina, MD

Dr. Michael Zatina, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Zatina works at Saint Agnes Medical Group: Maryland Cardiovascular Specialists in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.