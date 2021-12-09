Dr. Michael Zeide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zeide, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Zeide, MD
Dr. Michael Zeide, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Zeide's Office Locations
Personalized Orthopedics of the Palm Beaches6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 215, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 733-5888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zeide is a true professional. His manner and knowledge were extremely reassuring and couldn't recommend him more for anyone needing a safe pair of hands for their Orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Michael Zeide, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1649226911
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Northwestern Meml Hosp
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Zeide has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeide accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeide.
