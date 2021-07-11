Dr. Michael Zelefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zelefsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Zelefsky, MD
Dr. Michael Zelefsky, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Zelefsky works at
Dr. Zelefsky's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelefsky?
very professional. very pleased with treatment.
About Dr. Michael Zelefsky, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093785065
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelefsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelefsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelefsky works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelefsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelefsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelefsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.