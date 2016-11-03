Dr. Michael Zelenetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelenetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zelenetz, MD
Dr. Michael Zelenetz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.
Advantage Care Physicians215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-8000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zelenetz and Dr. Sanchez are pleasant and very professional. The entire staff/operation is friendly, skilled and efficient. This is no doubt due to an amazing doctor at the helm. This is a a top tier medical office and I feel fortunate to have discovered them in my network.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Zelenetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelenetz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelenetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelenetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelenetz.
