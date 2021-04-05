Overview

Dr. Michael Zelig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Zelig works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.