Dr. Michael Zenn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Zenn, MD

Dr. Michael Zenn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital, Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Zenn works at Zenn Plastic Surgery in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zenn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zenn Plastic Surgery
    7920 Acc Blvd Ste 110, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 480-3885
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Carolina Specialty Hospital
  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Zenn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396829271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • NY Hosp Cornell MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Zenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zenn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zenn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zenn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

