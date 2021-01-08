Dr. Michael Zenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zenn, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Zenn, MD
Dr. Michael Zenn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital, Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Zenn works at
Dr. Zenn's Office Locations
-
1
Zenn Plastic Surgery7920 Acc Blvd Ste 110, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 480-3885Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zenn?
My experiences with Dr. Zenn and his wonderful team merit 10 Stars. It started with Cindy and Lisa making me feel like I was so welcome. Everyone in the office is so personable. They shared their own stories and any apprehension melted away. It is so very clear how much much respect they have for Dr. Zenn and how well they get along as a team; one would think they were all related. Dr. Zenn took time to answer my questions, I didn't have many because I watched his videos can on Instagram before meeting him and many of my concerns were addressed there, and I never felt rushed. I booked my surgery immediately after m consultation. My results are beyond my wildest expectations. If you are looking for plastic surgeon; a real one with proven experience, a great disposition and bedside manner; then you will be doing yourself a disservice if you don't at least get a consultation with Dr. Zenn. I left my final follow up to my abdominoplasty today and had literal tears in my eyes thinking about
About Dr. Michael Zenn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396829271
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- NY Hosp Cornell MC
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zenn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zenn works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zenn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zenn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.