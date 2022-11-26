Overview of Dr. Michael Zenni, MD

Dr. Michael Zenni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Zenni works at Ascension Medical Group Evansville Urology in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.