Overview

Dr. Michael Zerega, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Zerega works at Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease in Lake Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO, Saint Louis, MO and Ballwin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.