Dr. Michael Zerega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Zerega, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease200 Brevco Plz Ste 208, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (314) 569-2620
Chesterfield226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 52, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-2399
Mercy Hospital615 S New Ballas Rd Ste 1200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-2880
Clayton/Clarkson15945 Clayton Rd Ste 220, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (314) 251-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'll be 50 this month so my primary referred me to Dr. Zerega for a colonoscopy. I was a bit nervous going in as I've made it this far and have never had a single surgery or procedure. He was very personable and put my mind at ease. In fact, the entire staff was great. I was in and out in less than 2 1/2 hours and the procedure itself was less than 30min. No pain, discomfort or downtime and the end result and pictures were great. I would definitely recommend Dr. Zerega!
About Dr. Michael Zerega, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zerega has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zerega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
