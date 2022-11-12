Dr. Michael Zeringue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeringue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zeringue, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
St. Charles Parish Hospital1057 Paul Maillard Rd, Luling, LA 70070 Directions (985) 764-3001
Ponchartrain Orthopedics & Sports Medicine3939 Houma Blvd Ste 21, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-6464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pontchartrain Orthopedics and Sports Medicine105 Plantation Rd Ste 110, Destrehan, LA 70047 Directions (985) 764-3001
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Zeringue is caring and attentive to patient needs. He also gives several options for care to the area of concern. He listens to his patients. He is thorough. I would highly recommend him as a physician.
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington University, St Louis
- Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Zeringue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeringue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeringue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeringue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeringue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeringue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeringue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.