Overview

Dr. Michael Zeringue, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Zeringue works at St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and Destrehan, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.