Dr. Michael Zgoda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Zgoda, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Zgoda works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine -- St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 900A, Phoenix, AZ 85013 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zgoda?
Dr. Zgoda is amazing! I had COVID-related issues after 2 months and by working with him he listened to me and helped me. My cough is minimal now and I can breathe again!! I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Zgoda, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902910854
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zgoda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zgoda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zgoda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zgoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zgoda works at
Dr. Zgoda has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zgoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zgoda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zgoda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zgoda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zgoda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.