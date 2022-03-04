Overview

Dr. Michael Zgoda, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Zgoda works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.