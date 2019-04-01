Dr. Michael Zgrabik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zgrabik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zgrabik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Eye Center of Middleburg Heights7003 Pearl Rd Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 888-2333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor. I strongly recommend Dr. Zgrabik.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Faulkner Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Zgrabik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zgrabik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zgrabik has seen patients for Presbyopia, Migraine and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zgrabik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zgrabik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zgrabik.
