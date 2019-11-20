Overview of Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD

Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Ziegelbaum works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.