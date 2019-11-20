See All Urologists in Lynbrook, NY
Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD

Urology
3.7 (41)
Map Pin Small Lynbrook, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD

Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Ziegelbaum works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile

Dr. Ziegelbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Lynbrook
    733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ziegelbaum?

    Nov 20, 2019
    I saw Dr. Ziegelbaum for my 6-month check-up 11/19/19 and, as always, have found him to be highly professional and extremely personable. He is a pleasure to deal with and his staff is also first-rate.
    Nicholas Sarro — Nov 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ziegelbaum to family and friends

    Dr. Ziegelbaum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ziegelbaum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174520621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin|Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Urology Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center|NYU Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziegelbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziegelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziegelbaum works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ziegelbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Ziegelbaum has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziegelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegelbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.