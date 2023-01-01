Dr. Michael Ziegele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ziegele, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI.
ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain2400 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 282-4761
Dr. Michael Ziegler is a very knowledgeable, considerate, and easy to talk to surgeon. He explains the process well that you will be working together with him and answers your questions. He sees you prior to surgery, making sure you understand what you will be experiencing with him and his team and that any additional questions are answered. He keeps your family updated throughout the process and checks to see how well you are feeling after the procedure. He was able to understand my concerns and the pain I was experiencing and quickly decided it was best for me to stay overnight. He was one of the first people to see me the next morning. He is a kind and caring physician and called me at home the following day to see how I was feeling and to assure me that my healing would continue to improve. He reminded me that they always have staff available after hours, including weekends, to contact for questions or concerns. My wife and I both are very happy with him and his team.
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Dr. Ziegele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
