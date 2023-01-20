Overview of Dr. Michael Zimmer, MD

Dr. Michael Zimmer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Zimmer works at The Zimmer Medical Group in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.