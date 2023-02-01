Dr. Michael Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Zimmerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Specialists2700 Crimson Canyon Dr Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 983-0830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
Dr. Michael Zimmerman was referred to me by my cardiologist. I had indigestion I could not get rid of. After a check-up my cardiologist asked me if I had ever had an endoscopy. I told him no. He referred me to Dr. Zimmerman and told me that Dr. Zimmerman had done a colonoscopy on him and he highly recommended him. I asked if Dr. Zimmerman had two instruments. I was assured that he had. In doing the endoscopic exam, he found things he did not like. That lead to additional blood tests. That lead to Dr. Zimmerman calling me and telling me to get a driver and report to the Emergency Room at Mountain View Hospital with an overnight bag. That lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. That lead to calling in Dr. Ann Wierman, a very skilled oncologist. That all happened in August, 2018. Today is January 31, 2023. I'm still alive and doing well thanks to the intelligence, experience, and skill of these doctors!
About Dr. Michael Zimmerman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1871601302
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.