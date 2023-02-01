Overview

Dr. Michael Zimmerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with BAYLOR UNIVERSITY



Dr. Zimmerman works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.