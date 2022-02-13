Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zornitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD
Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Zornitzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zornitzer's Office Locations
-
1
Michael Zornitzer M D P A2 W Northfield Rd Ste 305, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (646) 233-3698
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zornitzer?
Dr. Zornitzer is by far the best and most compassionate psychiatrist I’ve came across. He is extremely compassionate and understanding, I am always listened too and my concerns are always met. Living with a highly complex autoimmune disease is extremely taxing on my mental health, my treatment under him makes day to day life manageable and productive despite flares. He is always up to date with my rheumatological treatment, tailoring my psych medications to fit in correctly and fulfill their role. His secretary Ivette is the most dedicated doctors assistant I’ve came across to date, beyond compassionate, always responds the same day, and always makes sure all is good on the pharmacy side.
About Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1033275813
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- New York University Medical Center|New York University Medical Center|Nyu Bellevue Hospital Center|Nyu Bellevue Hospital Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zornitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zornitzer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zornitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zornitzer works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zornitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zornitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zornitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zornitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.