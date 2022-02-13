See All Psychiatrists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (44)
Map Pin Small Livingston, NJ
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD

Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Zornitzer works at Michael Zornitzer M D P A in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Zornitzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Zornitzer M D P A
    2 W Northfield Rd Ste 305, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 233-3698

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zornitzer?

Feb 13, 2022
Dr. Zornitzer is by far the best and most compassionate psychiatrist I’ve came across. He is extremely compassionate and understanding, I am always listened too and my concerns are always met. Living with a highly complex autoimmune disease is extremely taxing on my mental health, my treatment under him makes day to day life manageable and productive despite flares. He is always up to date with my rheumatological treatment, tailoring my psych medications to fit in correctly and fulfill their role. His secretary Ivette is the most dedicated doctors assistant I’ve came across to date, beyond compassionate, always responds the same day, and always makes sure all is good on the pharmacy side.
Kambiz — Feb 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zornitzer to family and friends

Dr. Zornitzer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zornitzer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD.

About Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033275813
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Albert Einstein College Med
Residency
Internship
  • New York University Medical Center|New York University Medical Center|Nyu Bellevue Hospital Center|Nyu Bellevue Hospital Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zornitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zornitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zornitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zornitzer works at Michael Zornitzer M D P A in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zornitzer’s profile.

44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zornitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zornitzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zornitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zornitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Zornitzer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.