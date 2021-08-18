Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zozzaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD
Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Zozzaro's Office Locations
The Family Center for Otolaryngology Inc.47 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 935-5508
Summit Medical Group6 Brighton Rd Ste 104, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 470-0282
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zozzaro had excellent bedside manner. He took time to listen to me and gave me the best advice and treatment plan. He also took time to explain and teach. He made sure I left with an understanding. He came in a timely manner. I would go to him for any of my ENT needs and would recommend him. I wish he could be my primary.
About Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1659535433
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Zozzaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zozzaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zozzaro has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zozzaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zozzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zozzaro.
