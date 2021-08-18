Overview of Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD

Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School



Dr. Zozzaro works at The Family Center for Otolaryngology Inc. in Rutherford, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.