Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD

Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School

Dr. Zozzaro works at The Family Center for Otolaryngology Inc. in Rutherford, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zozzaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Family Center for Otolaryngology Inc.
    47 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 935-5508
  2. 2
    Summit Medical Group
    6 Brighton Rd Ste 104, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 470-0282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Zozzaro had excellent bedside manner. He took time to listen to me and gave me the best advice and treatment plan. He also took time to explain and teach. He made sure I left with an understanding. He came in a timely manner. I would go to him for any of my ENT needs and would recommend him. I wish he could be my primary.
    — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD
    About Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1659535433
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Zozzaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zozzaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zozzaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zozzaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zozzaro has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zozzaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zozzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zozzaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zozzaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zozzaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

