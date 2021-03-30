Overview of Dr. Michael Zuflacht, MD

Dr. Michael Zuflacht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Zuflacht works at Retina Specialists of San Antonio, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.