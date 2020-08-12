Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM
Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Zuri works at
Dr. Zuri's Office Locations
All Podiatry Group2511 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-7850
- 2 540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-3558
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent - Dr. Zuri and his staff are very professional and knowledgeable. They also don't make you wait - I've been there three times and they get you in to the exam room quickly, even when I was early. Also, Dr. Zuri takes the time to talk to you and make sure your needs are met. Extremely happy with the care they provide.
About Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1548683667
Education & Certifications
- Westside regional medical center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida
Dr. Zuri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuri works at
Dr. Zuri has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuri speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuri.
