Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM

Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Zuri works at All Podiatry Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zuri's Office Locations

  1
    All Podiatry Group
    2511 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-7850
  2
    540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 681-3558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 12, 2020
    Excellent - Dr. Zuri and his staff are very professional and knowledgeable. They also don't make you wait - I've been there three times and they get you in to the exam room quickly, even when I was early. Also, Dr. Zuri takes the time to talk to you and make sure your needs are met. Extremely happy with the care they provide.
    charles daly — Aug 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM
    About Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1548683667
    Education & Certifications

    • Westside regional medical center
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • University of Florida
