Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Castle Rock, CO
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM

Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from College of Podiatri Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Iowa and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Zyzda works at Colorado Podiatry Consultants in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Evergreen, CO, Denver, CO and Conifer, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zyzda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Rock
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 855-9214
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Evergreen
    30940 Stagecoach Blvd Ste E290, Evergreen, CO 80439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 855-9214
  3. 3
    Colorado Podiatry Consultants PC
    2727 Bryant St Ste 400, Denver, CO 80211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 855-9214
  4. 4
    Conifer Medical Center
    26659 Pleasant Park Rd, Conifer, CO 80433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 855-9214
  5. 5
    Colorado Podiatry Consultants PC
    410 S Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 855-9214
  6. 6
    Colorado Podiatry Consultants PC
    1930 S Federal Blvd # A, Denver, CO 80219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 855-9214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Arthritis
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 21, 2020
    Dr. Zyzda's practice is great! Everyone was friendly and helpful, from the intro paperwork at the front desk to the nurse and Dr. Zyzda. The procedure went smoothly, though definitely an odd experience. One thing I'm certainly grateful for is how attentive Dr. Zyzda was to any potential discomfort, and used more anesthetic as needed. He gave very clear instructions for recovery, and made sure I understood them before I left. If I ever have need of it, I'll be coming back here for certain!
    — Mar 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM
    About Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    35 years of experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Polish
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    1497725501
    • 1497725501
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Administration Medical Center Podiatric Surgical Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • College of Podiatri Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Iowa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Briar Cliff University, Sioux City, Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zyzda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zyzda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zyzda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zyzda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zyzda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zyzda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zyzda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

