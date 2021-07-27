Overview of Dr. Michaela Besold, MD

Dr. Michaela Besold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Besold works at Avon Internal Medicine in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.