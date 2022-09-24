Dr. Michaela Lessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michaela Lessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michaela Lessler, MD
Dr. Michaela Lessler, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Lessler's Office Locations
Arizona Pulmonary Specialists9700 N 91st St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been her patient for about 4 years. She is warm, caring and extremely thorough. She treats me for sleep apnea and was the first and only doctor to suspect my adult son with Down Syndrome might also have sleep apnea, the treatment for which has made a big difference in his life. I feel very fortunate to have found her. She is very generous with her time and provides detailed explanations.
About Dr. Michaela Lessler, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1710964275
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.