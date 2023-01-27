Dr. Michaela Overturf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overturf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michaela Overturf, MD
Dr. Michaela Overturf, MD is a Dermatologist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Nacogdoches3611 North St Ste 140, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 585-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
a very short wait and excellent patient care
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1144514803
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- The Methodist Hospital - Houston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Dermatology
Dr. Overturf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Overturf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Overturf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Overturf has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overturf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
940 patients have reviewed Dr. Overturf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overturf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overturf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overturf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.