Overview of Dr. Michaele Brown, MD

Dr. Michaele Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at WellStar Medical Group Family Medicine in Acworth, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.