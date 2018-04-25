Dr. Michaele Crawford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michaele Crawford, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michaele Crawford, DPM
Dr. Michaele Crawford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
Crawford Podiatry164 POINT PLZ, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 282-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with knowledge and care with existing planters fasciitis, hammer toe and nail fungus. Given the problems with my feet I was hoping to find good, comfortable shoes sold in the office. Upon purchase of Vionic shoes I needed to return/exchange and was told by office staff they had a no return policy. Not a mention of this when purchased. Upon calling the manufacturer, Vionic, return/exchange up to 30 days of purchase even if worn?? Very poor office staff/patient rapport.
About Dr. Michaele Crawford, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134127798
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Hospital and Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Michigan Technological University
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.