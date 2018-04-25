Overview of Dr. Michaele Crawford, DPM

Dr. Michaele Crawford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Crawford works at Michaele A Crawford,DPM in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.