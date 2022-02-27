Dr. Michaelj Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michaelj Fitzpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michaelj Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. Michaelj Fitzpatrick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
California Physician Consultants PC26730 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. He is knowledgeable, caring, puts you at ease. Great experience with his office. Trusted him from the very first visit. Four days post surgery. Everything went great. I am confident that the end result will be great. Thank you doctor!
About Dr. Michaelj Fitzpatrick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952481004
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern Calfornia
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Fitzpatrick can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.