Overview of Dr. Michaella Prasad, MD

Dr. Michaella Prasad, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Prasad works at Garden State Pediatric Urology Morristown in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Whippany, NJ and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bedwetting, Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.