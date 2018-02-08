Dr. Michaelyn Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michaelyn Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michaelyn Wilson, MD
Dr. Michaelyn Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
1
Plaza-towers Ob.gyn.2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 468W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 659-6210
2
UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-6210
3
Plaza Towers Ob/Gyn8601 Lincoln Blvd Ste 160, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 424-3434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson has been my doctor for 14 years. She delivered both my sons and it was a wonderful experience all the way through. She was supportive and open minded. Totally comfortable with my doula. She is a very experienced doctor with a great bed side manner.
About Dr. Michaelyn Wilson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598830119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.