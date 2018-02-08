Overview of Dr. Michaelyn Wilson, MD

Dr. Michaelyn Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.



Dr. Wilson works at Plaza-towers Ob.gyn. in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.