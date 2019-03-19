Dr. Michah Brasseur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brasseur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michah Brasseur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michah Brasseur, MD
Dr. Michah Brasseur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Brasseur works at
Dr. Brasseur's Office Locations
1
Portland Clinic800 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 233-6940
2
Portland Clinic South Branch Lab6640 Sw Redwood Ln, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 924-2266
3
Portland Clinic Northeast Branch5005 NE SANDY BLVD, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 233-6940
4
Kaiser Permanente The Portland Clinic Beaverton15950 Sw Millikan Way, Beaverton, OR 97003 Directions (503) 646-0161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was concerned about my mom having neurological issues and took her to Dr. Brasseur. He took the time to review everything, explain MRI images, and answer all our questions. He is the first doctor we've gone to for these issues that has done that. He was very caring and provided us with a lot of information. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michah Brasseur, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1174796981
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brasseur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brasseur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brasseur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brasseur has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brasseur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brasseur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brasseur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brasseur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brasseur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.