Dr. Michail Vasilakis, MD
Dr. Michail Vasilakis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Department of Neurosciences400 Matthew St Ste 101, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Specialty Care310 W Union St # 102, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
Department of Neurosciences807 Farson St Ste 203, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356570287
- ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
