Dr. Michal Gostkowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gostkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michal Gostkowski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michal Gostkowski, DO
Dr. Michal Gostkowski, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Gostkowski works at
Dr. Gostkowski's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gostkowski?
I am a young working professional with ET - have had it since I was 16 or 17. Dr. Gostkowski was the first neurologist of three that I've had to finally treat it properly. He has always been caring and accommodating, and is interested in thoroughly diagnosing the issue and working to improve quality of life for his patients. He always gets straight to the point, and that is truly what you want in a specialist.
About Dr. Michal Gostkowski, DO
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386827715
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gostkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gostkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gostkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gostkowski works at
Dr. Gostkowski has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gostkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gostkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gostkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gostkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gostkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.