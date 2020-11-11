Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obrzut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD
Overview
Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Locations
-
1
CCF - Weston2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 689-5123Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida3100 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 689-5123
-
3
Sheridan1613 NW 136th Ave Ste 200, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (615) 376-7370
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Obrzut is one of a kind! I think all doctors out there should learn from his bedside manners! He talked me through the procedure and was very understanding and attentive. I was quite anxious but he found the right words to put my mind at ease. He also did everything right and is very knowledgeable. The best doctor in CCF!
About Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992983944
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
