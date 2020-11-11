Overview

Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Obrzut works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.