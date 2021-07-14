Dr. Michal Plechas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plechas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michal Plechas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Michal J Plechas, MD1913 E 17th St Ste 110, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 953-7373
I can’t believe how amazing his treatments are and how he is hands on with you the whole time..
- 1720195886
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Plechas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plechas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Plechas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plechas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plechas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plechas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.