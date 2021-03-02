Dr. Michal Vytopil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vytopil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michal Vytopil, MD
Dr. Michal Vytopil, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Masaryk University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Vytopil was fantastic! I had an initial appointment with him today because I wanted to discuss three concerns. He was extremely patient, addressed each concern in detail, completed a thorough physical exam, and gave me his diagnoses. He even offered additional follow-up testing, but told me that he didn't think they were necessary. I was so appreciative not only of his warm demeanor, but also of his patience in listening to me. I never got the sense that he was trying to rush me out the door.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Czech and Spanish
- 1134337249
- Masaryk University
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Vytopil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vytopil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vytopil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vytopil has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vytopil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vytopil speaks Czech and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vytopil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vytopil.
