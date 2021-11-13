Overview of Dr. Michal Waldman, DPM

Dr. Michal Waldman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Waldman works at North Tampa Foot Care in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.